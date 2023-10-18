How to clean batteries correctly and quickly before winter

Among the many home maintenance tasks, quick battery cleaning is one of the most tedious. Without using a special cleaner to remove the dirt, it is still possible to get rid of the grime.

Cleaning and maintaining batteries is not an easy task if you want to avoid damaging them with chemicals. Sante Plus publication has revealed a quick solution to solve this problem.

Why is it important to clean the radiators?

If it's important to dust these heating tools, it's because they are essential in our daily lives, especially in winter. Therefore, it is important to degrease, rinse and shine them first.

In addition to this, the dust accumulated on this object can cause allergies and respiratory problems in vulnerable people. It is recommended to clean the surface of the battery before the temperature drops. There is a very effective way to make this heating equipment sparkle!

How to remove dirt from the outside of an aluminum radiator?

If you want to fight dirt, you will need a dry microfiber cloth with which you will wipe this surface. Then, wet the cloth with warm water in which you simply add a tablespoon of white vinegar and some soap. All you need to do is gently rubbing the radiator to get rid of the dirt.

How to clean the radiator from the inside?

Cleaning the inside of this equipment is also important because this part tends to accumulate dust. To solve this problem, there is nothing easier. You need to use a thin vacuum cleaner nozzle and run it into every corner.

If this method does not suit you, you can use another option. A cloth will be your best tool if its size is medium and thin enough to pass between the slots inside the unit. For optimal effectiveness, place a microfiber cloth over the rag. The cloth will need to be soaked in warm water, white vinegar, liquid soap and baking soda, an essential household ingredient. Be sure to turn off the radiators first. The last task is to moisturize and dry.

How to make classic batteries clean?

Another way to clean your heating equipment is to first program it to the summer position or turn it off. After it cools down, use a rag or soft brush to remove the dirt which is stuck in the gaps. You can then use an old toothbrush dampened with liquid soap or a natural detergent you can make yourself. Then run it over the inlets of the pipes to make them sparkle.

How to clean cast iron radiators?

As with other surfaces, you should first turn them off and wait for them to cool down. Then use a rag to remove dust from the gaps. Lay down a plastic bag to keep the dust from falling on the floor, and keep your home clean. All you need to do is wipe with a microfiber cloth.

