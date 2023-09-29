To ensure that fruits and vegetables survive the winter, it is important to provide them with the right storage conditions. Then you can enjoy fresh produce for a long time.

Follow a few rules when storing apples. First of all, you need to consider whether you are picking the fruit from the tree correctly.

1. Pick apples correctly. Do not wait for the apples to be overripe. Pick them when they are moderately ripe. When picking, it is important not to damage the fruit.

To keep apples as long as possible, you should choose varieties that ripen late. At this time, they can be sour, hard, and with hard skin. When they lie down, they will ripen.

2. Do not wash or wipe the fruit if you want it to keep for a long time. This is because the skin has a matte coating that will protect the apples from rotting.

3. The correct placement of apples in the boxes is very important. Do not pile the fruits on top of each other, as this will reduce their shelf life. It is better to lay them out individually, neatly next to each other.

4. Wrap the apples in paper or a napkin to put them in the boxes one at a time. You can also use buckwheat husks, dry sand, wood shavings, or plastic bags with holes for wrapping.

5. Organize the place where you will store the apples. The optimal temperature is considered to be between +3 and +5 degrees Celsius. The room should be cool, dark, and not exposed to direct sunlight. A basement or cellar is best for this.

6. The right container for apples. Store apples in wooden boxes, cardboard boxes, or simply on shelves. Do not mix different varieties of apples in one box.

7. Do not place apples next to vegetables. If apples are placed next to carrots or potatoes, they may develop an unpleasant odor.

8. Sort through the fruit from time to time. Remember to check for spots from time to time. Spoiled apples should be thrown away.

