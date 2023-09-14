How to store tomatoes properly so that they do not spoil

In autumn, when night frosts arrive suddenly, many plants are in danger, and tomatoes are no exception. But don't throw away unripe tomatoes that have not yet had time to ripen before the cold weather starts. There are ways to make these green fruits tasty and healthy.

Accelerating the ripening of tomatoes can be made through proper storage and feeding, the Telegraph writes. This will allow you to use even green tomatoes in your culinary repertoire and prevent them from being destroyed by frost.

First, pick all the tomatoes from the branches, regardless of their colour. Then put them in boxes or storage containers. For example, small plastic buckets are perfect for this purpose. It is important to avoid putting the fruit in the same container, especially if there are both green and red tomatoes.

If you need to promote the fastest possible ripening of unripe tomatoes, you should place red fruits next to green ones. Ripe tomatoes emit ethylene, which activates the ripening process in green fruits.

For long-term storage of tomatoes, it is better to place them in boxes that should be put in a dark and cool room. If you don't have access to such a room, you can use paper to cover the tomatoes and place the box under the sofa or in another suitable place. Check the condition of the tomatoes from time to time and use the already ripe fruits so that none of them are wasted.

