How to store onions in an apartment so that they do not rot: tips for housewives

Long-term storage of onions depends on the right temperature and conditions. Only then the vegetables will not dry out or rot. The most effective storage for onions is at a temperature of 7 to 15 degrees.

Interestingly, it is possible to create acceptable conditions for storing onions even in an apartment.

In addition to temperature, onions need a certain amount of humidity. So, if you can't store onions on the balcony, avoid storing them together with beets, potatoes or carrots.

These vegetables release moisture, which can affect the condition of the onion. It is most reasonable to allocate a special place for this, away from heating appliances.

