Storing potatoes can be a real challenge for housewives. If you don't use the vegetable quickly, it can start to sprout, turn green or even spoil. However, agronomists provide effective advice on how to store potatoes for a long time without worrying about their condition.

Basic rules for storing potatoes

There is a lot of advice on how to store potatoes correctly and incorrectly. You can often hear the recommendation to put apples next to a bag of potatoes to protect the vegetable from sprouting. However, agronomist Mykola Tykhonov will refute this folk method and explain its effectiveness.

According to him, apples do not affect the storage of potatoes. The only key factor for long-term storage is the right temperature. No other method matters if you don't provide the right temperature.

In addition, apples release acetylene when they are ripe, which can inhibit potato sprouting.

Thus, the best way to preserve potatoes for a long period is to store them at a temperature of +3-4 degrees. This will help prevent the vegetable from sprouting and keep it fresh for many weeks.

