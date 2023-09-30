How to store ginger at home so that it does not spoil

Fresh ginger can dry out if not processed in time. It is very useful for teeth, aids digestion, and helps with pregnancy toxicity. Ginger also has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and tonic effects.

Here are three ways to preserve ginger without losing its beneficial properties. This way you will always have a vitamin concentrate on hand.

Read also: How to store apples properly so that they survive the winter

1. Fresh ginger root. You can store fresh ginger root in the refrigerator for 1-2 weeks. During this time, it will not lose its beneficial properties. If you want to extend its shelf life, you need to put the ginger in an airtight bag or container, pumping out all the air.

The root should be dry, and no condensation should form inside the bag. Before putting it in the bag, you can wrap it in a napkin to absorb moisture.

2. Freezing ginger. You can grate ginger root, divide it into portions, or store it whole in the freezer for up to 6 months. However, this should be done immediately after purchase. Don't forget to remove the peel.

Of course, frozen ginger will lose some of its beneficial properties, but this way you will have a ready-made mixture for tea or other dishes.

3. Drying. Ginger can be dried, crushed, and turned into powder. It can be stored in this form for up to 2 years.

You can dry ginger root in the oven at 50 degrees, but you need to peel and cut it into pieces first. It should be dried for two hours on each side. The slices should be dry and brittle.

They can be ground in a coffee grinder or blender, and stored in a glass container with a tight-fitting lid.

Earlier, UAportal wrote how to store oranges so that they do not become moldy.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!