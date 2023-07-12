Luxurious wooden or stylish plastic bread bins are not the best option for storing bread in the summer, nor is a refrigerator, where bread can lose its freshness.

High temperatures are not kind to any product, but bread is the most vulnerable. We usually put it in wooden, metal or plastic bread bins, but this is not the right approach, especially if the bread is fresh. Renowned food expert Birgit Brendel shared some tips for storing bread in the summer.

If the bread bin is not the best choice, the refrigerator is still an option. However, the expert warns that the refrigerator contains moisture, while bread needs a dry place to avoid mold growth.

When the bread is stored at low temperatures, around 0°C or below, moisture leaks to the surface of the bread crust, where it evaporates and can change the weight and taste of the bread.

Plastic and paper bags should be avoided, as they impede normal air circulation, which is essential for keeping bread fresh.

Plastic bags slow down the drying process of bread, which increases the risk of moisture accumulation and mold growth. The moisture inside the bread can also evaporate and accumulate in the plastic bag, creating a comfortable environment for microbes.

In summer, it is better to store bread in ceramic or earthenware containers, as they allow air to pass through, do not retain moisture and help keep bread fresh.

If you cut off part of the bread, it is recommended to store it cut side down to keep it fresh for a longer time.

