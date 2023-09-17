How to properly store walnuts so that they do not spoil

Walnuts can be stored both in their peeled form and in their shells. However, there are rules that must be followed to keep them as long as possible.

As you know, nuts are a very nutritious and healthy product. They are added to cereals, baked goods, meat dishes, etc.

How to store shelled nuts

If you decide to store walnuts peeled, you need to first clean them from the outer shell and sort them out. Since this increases the risk of various insect larvae, they should be baked in the oven or fried in a pan for 5-8 minutes.

Nut kernels can also be dried in the microwave at 100-150°C for 10 minutes to disinfect them.

Store peeled and dried nuts in a hermetically sealed container. It can be a glass jar or a plastic container. They can be kept in this form for a year. Choose cool places.

How to store walnuts in the refrigerator

Shelled walnuts can be stored in the refrigerator without their shells, but they must be packed in ziplock bags, plastic containers that close tightly. They can be kept in the refrigerator for 4-5 months and in the freezer for 12 months.

If you choose the freezer method, it is best to put the nuts in cling film, foil or bags.

How to store walnuts in their shells

Walnuts can be stored well in their shells, but before doing so, they must be washed well and placed on a baking sheet to dry and disinfect them. Without drying, the nuts will be stored worse, as excessive moisture or unsuitable conditions will cause the product to spoil and rot.

It is best to store nuts in insulated boxes or on a shelf in the pantry. They need ventilation and no direct sunlight. The shelf life in this form is 2 years.

