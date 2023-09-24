How to properly store bell peppers so that they do not rot and wilt

To keep bell peppers fresh for a long time, you don't have to resort to any tricks. It is enough to know and follow a few rules that will prevent the vegetable from withering and rotting on the balcony, pantry, or in the apartment.

1. Store peppers in the pantry or basement. Ripe vegetables can be sent for long-term storage in a cellar or pantry.

However, the storage facility must meet several criteria:

air humidity not exceeding 90%;

air temperature - 10-12 degrees Celsius;

good ventilation;

no sunlight on the pepper.

Also, cover the boxes with paper. Put vegetables in only one layer and sprinkle with sawdust. You can put 2-3 layers in one box.

In addition, you can wrap the peppers in paper and then in plastic bags. These methods will allow you to store peppers for up to two months, but check regularly to see if they are spoiling.

2. Store peppers on the balcony. If you put the peppers in boxes, cover them with paper or sawdust and store them on the balcony at a temperature of 8-12 degrees, they will last 1.5-2 months. It is important to provide them with darkness by covering them with burlap.

3. Store peppers in the refrigerator. Before putting the peppers in containers in the refrigerator, wipe them with a damp towel and then put them in a plastic bag with holes in it. Tie the bag and place it in the container. To protect the vegetable from moisture, wrap it in paper.

To keep peppers longer, you can rub them with oil. However, this method and others are not suitable for unripe peppers.

