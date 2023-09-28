How to increase soil fertility in the fall: folk methods

It is in the fall that gardeners begin to prepare their plots for winter and cold weather. One of the important stages of preparation is fertilization.

Dolomite flour is a crushed dolomite rock that contains calcium and magnesium. These trace elements are essential for the normal growth and development of plants. They contribute to:

Improving metabolic processes in the soil.

Increasing plant resistance to diseases and pests.

Increase in yield.

Autumn application of dolomite flour is especially useful for soils with high acidity. Acidic soil slows down plant growth and reduces their resistance to disease. Adding dolomite flour will help to normalize soil acidity and create favorable conditions for plant growth and development.

Dolomite flour can be applied in the fall or spring. In the fall, it is applied after harvesting, and in the spring - before planting. It can be applied either alone or in combination with other fertilizers. Potash and phosphorus fertilizers can be added to the flour to increase the yield of vegetables and fruit crops.

Tips for using dolomite flour:

Dolomite flour should be applied in dry weather.

Bury it in the soil to a depth of 10-15 cm.

Do not mix the flour with organic fertilizers, as this can lead to a loss of nitrogen.

