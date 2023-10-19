Curtains give rooms an aesthetic and elegant look, complement the interior, and protect from the sun. However, washing them can cause a problem that is not always easy to solve.

That's because the fabric wrinkles, especially those made of lightweight fabrics. Luckily, there are tips and tricks to help preserve their appearance. This is reported by Sante Plus.

Curtains and tulle are recommended to be washed once a month because they retain dust and dirt. However, wrinkles are inevitable after machine washing due to their size and ironing them is not as easy as it looks.

Follow these tips to avoid such inconveniences:

1. Curtains should be washed one at a time without adding other items. Just put a maximum of two curtains in the washing machine.

2. Use the correct washing machine settings so that the curtains do not wrinkle. If there are stubborn stains on the fabric, activate the Cotton program and set the wash temperature to 30°C or even cold. You also need to minimize the spin cycle by adding less detergent. This way, a single rinse will be enough to remove any residual detergent. When removing them, be sure to dry them by hanging them in the fresh air. They will dry gently and leave no wrinkles.

