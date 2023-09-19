How to wash curtains in a machine so they don't wrinkle: simple tips

Over time, curtains accumulate dust and dirt, so regular cleaning becomes a necessity. However, we all know that washing curtains can cause them to wrinkle or create ironing problems.

Read also: What is the best choice for your home, curtains or blinds

There are ways to solve these issues, and you can even cope with cleaning curtains without removing them from the curtain rod, writes santeplus portal. Today we will talk about how to wash curtains so that they remain smooth and do not need to be ironed.

The first rule is to wash curtains separately from other things. When you wash your curtains, it's best to do so separately from other items. Simply place a maximum of two curtains or drapes in the washing machine.

Video of the day

Next, select the correct washing machine settings. If there are stubborn stains on the fabric, use the Cotton mode and set the wash temperature to 30°C or even choose cold water. Try to minimize the spin cycle and refrain from exceeding the amount of detergent. This way, one rinse cycle will be sufficient to remove any detergent residue.

After washing, be sure to hang the curtains in the fresh air to dry. This will help them to dry naturally, without forming wrinkles and without needing to be ironed. As a result, you will be able to enjoy clean and smooth curtains without much effort.

Earlier, UaPortal shared why you shouldn't close the door of your washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!