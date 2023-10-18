How to wash a down jacket so that the down does not get lost and what to do if it does

Keeping your synthetic insulated jacket clean and in great condition can be an important task. However, it is important to properly wash and care for a jacket with syntepon insulation.

Syntepon material is popular in outerwear and is known for its ability to effectively retain heat and maintain shape, writes TSN.

How to properly wash a jacket with a syntepon insulation:

Use liquid detergent for clothes. Fasten all buttons and zippers, as well as unbutton the fur collar, if there is one. Place the jacket in the laundry bag to avoid possible deformation. Select the wash mode "gentle" or "synthetics" and set the water temperature between 30 and 40 degrees Celsius. Turn off the spin and drying functions. Turn on the "extra rinse" function. After the end of the washing cycle, it is important to wring the jacket by hand, carefully and in stages, without stretching it.

After washing, it is important to dry the jacket properly. Lay the product on a horizontal surface so that the insulation does not bunch down. When the jacket will be almost dry, it can be hung on the shoulders. To improve the properties of a syntepon, you can wrap the clothes in a terry towel, which will help absorb moisture.

If after washing you notice that some of the sealing areas are dislodged, they can be carefully smoothed out by hand. Then the product should be shaken.

How to straighten the syntepon in the jacket after washing:

Re-wash the jacket using tennis balls or special rubber balls. The jacket should be washed in a washing machine on the most delicate mode without detergents, but with pre-wet tennis balls or with special rubber balls. After washing, you need to actively shake off the jacket and dry it horizontally in the fresh air.

