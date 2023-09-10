A double duvet usually does not fit in the drum of a washing machine. There are several ways you can wash it at home.

Read also: Why you shouldn't wash clothes in hot water

How to wash things that do not fit in the washing machine:

Fill the tub with warm water, preferably at 40 °C. Add a gentle laundry detergent or gel to the water. If there are greasy stains on the fabric, add a little dishwashing liquid. When the powder has dissolved, place the blanket or rug in the bathtub so that the fabric is completely submerged in water. Wait 3-4 hours, then get in and start walking on the fabric. You can do this with bare feet or wear clean rubber boots. If the item was very dirty, you can drain the dirty water, fill the tub again, add powder or gel, and repeat the process.

After that, the blanket should be rinsed several times, changing the water, and then squeezed. Wet blankets or rugs will be very heavy, so it is important to squeeze out the remaining water.

After that, place the items on stools or other support and leave them to dry for several hours or even overnight.

As a reminder, we have already written how to prepare an effective detergent.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!