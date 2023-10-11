Fall is a great time to plant herbs in your garden that will provide you with fresh nettles throughout the winter. Let's take a look at the planting technique and the basic rules for caring for it.

If you think that it's impossible to grow herbs in winter and the only way to have fresh nettles is to freeze them in advance, you're wrong. The noviydoctor website has told you when to plant greens on your site to add a little warmth and summer to all your "winter" dishes.

Read also: Experts explained how to protect roses from diseases in October

When it comes to growing herbs in winter, it's important to understand that you need a greenhouse. Planting greens at any convenient time is only possible if you have all the necessary conditions for plant growth. Special polycarbonate or glass greenhouses help to create the necessary microclimate. You can also use stove, water, or gas heating to keep the greenhouse warm.

In addition to maintaining the necessary temperature for the growth of greenery, you also need to provide additional lighting. Special phytolamps designed for artificial lighting of plants in greenhouses are placed at a distance of about one meter from each other. It is also important to place the lamp at a distance of about half a meter from the plants.

It is recommended to raise the boxes with the plants to be grown above the ground and place them on shelves to avoid freezing of the soil in which the greenery grows. For this purpose, use special wooden boxes at least 50 centimeters high with holes in the bottom. Soils for growing should be sandy loam and loamy with a neutral pH of about 6.5.

At the bottom of the boxes where you plan to grow herbs, you should put expanded clay or pebble drainage, and then fill in the earth. The earth layer should be at least 6 centimeters thick. You can sow greens in greenhouses at any time convenient for you, and the first pruning can be done in 30-40 days.

Earlier, we told you about 5 useful tips for caring for indoor plants in the fall.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!