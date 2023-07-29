How to understand that there is bad energy in the house: five non-obvious signs

Esotericists are convinced that the atmosphere at home is "polluted" by the residents themselves, even though they do not even suspect it. The main reason is frequent conflicts, disputes and quarrels in the family.

In addition, the negative can come from the outside. For example, you often recall troubles that happened at work, in a store, at university, etc. It's best to discuss these things outside the home.

The habit of keeping other people's things can negatively affect the atmosphere. Also, do not "discount" unfriendly and envious people.

Five signs that indicate bad energy in the house

1. Dishes are often broken. If you notice that a cup accidentally slips out of your hands or a plate breaks, this is an indication of a deterioration in energy.

2. Houseplants die and wither. Flowerpots take the first "hit" when the energy in the house deteriorates.

3. Taps are leaking. If your tap or toilet cistern is damaged, it leaks positive energy out of your home.

4. Things disappear. If you notice that you used to have six spoons, but now you have only four... Or other things have disappeared from your possession, then if this happens frequently, it indicates the need for a "general energy cleaning".

5. Cockroaches have appeared in the house. According to esotericists, these pests can appear even in a clean house if negative energy "lives" there.

How to get rid of negative energy in your apartment

First of all, you need to cleanse yourself of negativity. To do this, you can take a bath with sea salt, unload yourself with your favourite activity and fill yourself with positive energy.

Method 1. Esotericists advise you to start by cleaning up dirt, dust, mould, which attracts everything negative. Then open the windows and arrange ventilation. Not only do you need to do a general cleaning, but you also need to wash all your clothes and throw away old and unnecessary items.

Method 2. Burn it down with fire. This method is one of the most popular in the fight against negativity. To do this, light a white candle and start "cleansing" from the front door, moving counterclockwise around the house. In your thoughts, ask for protection, touch the walls and cats.

If the candle flame starts to tremble, smoke, or crackle in any place, stay there longer. When the fire calms down, continue the ritual. Non-residential premises also need to be "cleansed". After that, take the candle outside the threshold or bury it in the ground.

