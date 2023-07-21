How to understand when it's time to throw a pillow in the trash: simple tips

Pillows that we sleep on need to be replaced periodically, as their filling wears out over time and they can harbour unwanted microorganisms. But how do you know when it's time to get rid of an old pillow? Popular TikTok blogger Lynsey, known as the Queen of Clean, has come up with two quick tests to help you decide. If your pillow doesn't pass these tests, it's time to replace it with a new one.

Read also: What to do if the pillow is too thin

The first test is to bend it in half: Place the pillow on the bed and bend it in half, holding the top half with your hand. Hold the bend for 30 seconds and then release it. If the pillow returns to its original shape, it is still firm enough to support your head while you sleep. If the pillow remains bent, it's time to part with it.

The second test is the saddle test: Stretch your straight arm forward as if it were a horse's back and place the pillow over it like a saddle. If it lies parallel to the ground and holds its shape, everything is fine. But if the cushion sags when placed in this way, it's time to replace it with a new, more resilient one.

Video of the day

Experts on the suitability of furniture and accessories recommend replacing cushions every year or two. Bed linen should also be changed regularly, as it often comes into direct contact with the body and wears out as well.

Decorative pillows can last longer - about 5-10 years - if you change the pillowcases frequently. Mattresses can be used for 6 to 8 years. As for sofas, experts recommend replacing them every 7 to 15 years, as they also need to be replaced regularly.

We also offer you the advice of sleep experts who tell you what makes a person wake up at night.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!