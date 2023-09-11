How to understand that carrots are ready for harvest: tips from experienced gardeners

During early fall, when it's time to harvest carrots, it's important to know how to determine the best time for this process. Experienced farmers provide useful tips to help you determine when the root crops are ready for harvest.

Read also: Onions will always give birth: three important secrets of plant care from gardeners

One of the key signs that carrots are ready for harvest is the condition of their leaves, writes the website Dobri Novyny. If the lower and middle leaves begin to turn yellow and become easily wilted, this may indicate that the root crops are ripe and ready for harvest. This sign is very important because the change in leaf color indicates the cessation of photosynthesis and the accumulation of nutrients in the roots.

Video of the day

Another important sign is the condition of the roots. Ripe carrots have white roots, which indicates that they are ready for harvest. White roots mean that the vegetables are ready to be pulled from the garden. Tip: In dry weather, you should pay attention to the beds, as ripe fruits may protrude slightly from the ground. Farmers also recommend removing carrots from the bed carefully, using a small spatula.

By keeping these key signs in mind, you will be able to harvest the carrots at the optimum moment, guaranteeing the best quality and taste of this healthy vegetable.

After harvesting carrots, it is recommended to sort them out, as there may be unripe or poorly developed specimens among the root crops.

What is important to consider after harvesting carrots:

The size of the root crop: The main sign that carrots are ready for harvest is their size. Typically, carrots reach about 1.5-2 cm in diameter. However, this value can vary depending on the variety. It is important to follow the manufacturer's size recommendations. Color of root crops: Ripe carrots have a rich color and uniform coloration. They should have a characteristic orange or yellow color, without spots or yellowing.

We have already written about what to do to prevent onions from rotting quickly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!