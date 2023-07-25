How to understand that it's time to pick gooseberries: tips from gardeners

As a rule, gooseberries can be picked at the end of June, if we are talking about early ripe varieties. Mid-season berries can be picked in July, and late-season berries in August.

To determine when gooseberries have reached their maturity, you should pay attention to several characteristic signs.

First, the berries should reach the optimum size and degree of ripeness, according to their variety. Second, ripe berries should be easily separated from the stem. When pressed and deformed, they should make crunching sounds.

Also, the skin of ripe gooseberries should be hard and elastic, and the taste should be slightly sour.

Video of the day

Read also: Recipe for sugar-free pickled gooseberries for the winter

If you suddenly pick green fruits, you should not eat them, but rather use them for preservation or freezing for further culinary experiments.

As for gooseberry harvesting, special machines are used for industrial scale, but summer residents who grow it for themselves usually harvest it by hand. You need to be careful because gooseberries can prick and cause cuts on your fingers. To avoid this, you can use a fork or tongs when picking berries.

We have already written how to make gooseberry fertilizer.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!