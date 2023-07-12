How to clean bottles from the inside: two simple but effective methods

We use plastic bottles a lot in our everyday lives. And after use, they are quite difficult to clean, especially from the inside.

But we're going to show you two simple and effective ways to clean bottles.

Rice

Pour a little dishwashing detergent into the bottle, add warm water, and fill it with rice to a quarter full.

Shake the bottle vigorously in all directions for 1-2 minutes. The rice will penetrate all bottles and the water will wash away any sticky residue inside the bottle.

Pour out the contents of the bottle using a strainer to prevent it from going down the drain and clogging the sewer.

Rinse the bottle well with clean water.

Salt

Pour a few teaspoons of coarse salt into the bottle and fill it with hot or lukewarm water. Shake the bottle vigorously, pour out the contents, and rinse with antibacterial soap.

