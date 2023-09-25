How to completely clean an old mattress without dry cleaning: useful tips

With the change of season comes the perfect time to clean the house and prepare for winter, which includes the mattress we sleep on.

During the summer, the mattress can accumulate sweat and sebum, which can lead to unpleasant odors and stains. OBOZREVATEL offers some simple and effective ways to clean your mattress that will make your sleep peaceful and comfortable.

Baking soda to remove odors

If you need to freshen up your mattress quickly, one of the best ways is to use baking soda. Sprinkle baking soda liberally over the entire surface of the mattress. Soda absorbs excess moisture and removes extraneous odors. Leave it on for 30 minutes to several hours and then vacuum it up.

Lemon juice for yellow spots

Lemon juice can be used to remove yellow stains left on the mattress from contact with the body. However, before use, test the effect on an inconspicuous area of the mattress. If all is well, squeeze a little fresh lemon juice over the stain using a fine strainer to avoid getting any seeds or bits of pulp on the fabric. After an hour, remove the remaining juice with a dry cloth and wipe the area with a damp cloth.

Stain remover for stubborn stains

If there are persistent stains on the mattress, the best option is to use a special stain remover or detergent solution suitable for cleaning upholstery. According to the instructions, recreate a solution that is weaker than for washing. Gently moisten the contaminated area, avoid oversaturating the mattress with liquid. It is important not to rub the stain in all directions, but only to collect it from the edges to the center. After cleaning, wipe the treated area several times with a damp cloth.

Sun for disinfection

It is not necessary to use chlorine or alcohol for disinfection and removal of bacteria. Simply expose the mattress to the sun for a few hours. Ultraviolet radiation can help remove some stains, as well as dry the sleeping area, preventing the development of mold. Periodically turn the mattress to evenly expose the entire surface to the sun's rays.

