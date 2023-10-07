Many people choose cacti because of their unpretentiousness in care, Ukr.Media reports. Sometimes you can forget about a cactus, and it won't affect it.

However, there is one condition that is important for this plant: proper watering.

How to water these plants properly?

First, it should be noted that cacti do not respond well to tap water. It is better to use filtered water for them to avoid possible problems. It is also recommended to make the water less hard by adding a little acetic acid (about three drops per four glasses of water will be enough).

It is important to remember that watering in winter and fall is different from the summer and spring seasons. Now the number of waterings should be significantly reduced. Watering is carried out in the morning. Starting in November, you should stop watering, as the cactus itself is dormant, and do not water it until spring.

The only exception may be flowering plants. In this case, watering is carried out no more than twice a month.

