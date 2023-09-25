How to lose weight if you are a "night owl": Experts named the best time for breakfast, lunch and dinner

When discussing weight loss, we usually talk about what we eat or don't eat. However, it is also important to consider when we consume food.

Read also: Doctors explained what happens to your body after eating food with mold

GoodToKnow has reviewed scientific studies that indicate the optimal time for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The researchers emphasize that an effective weight loss diet is not limited to choosing foods that burn fat.

It also takes into account when we eat. This can affect how hungry we feel throughout the day, according to personal trainer Maddie Bidulph. While there is no single magic solution to lose weight, the basic idea is to create a calorie deficit. But some periods can be more favorable for weight loss when the body consumes more calories without much effort.

According to research by the University of Murcia (Spain), the best time to eat breakfast is between 7:00 and 7:11 am. Lunch is best taken from 12:30 to 13:00, but the optimal time, according to research, is 12:38. As for dinner, it is recommended to eat it between 18:00 and 18:30, but the best time is 18:14. It is important to note that portions should be limited.

What about snacks? Studies also indicate the best times for them: 11:01, 15:14, and 21:31. These are times when you may be slightly hungry, and willpower can help you choose healthy snacks. Dr. Claire Short, Senior Research Scientist at Food Marble, recommends choosing snacks rich in fiber and protein, as they contribute to a feeling of fullness. Planning snacks in advance is key to successful weight loss.

Those who cannot wake up early are advised to eat breakfast no later than an hour after waking up, according to Dr. Short. This will help control hunger hormones and keep you feeling full. As for other meals, it is important to follow the rhythm and distribution of calories. Planning a lunch at 1:00 pm and dinner at 6:00 pm is in line with the body's biological rhythm.

It is important not to skip any meals, as this can lead to negative consequences, including metabolic disorders. Eating breakfast, for example, helps to reduce the likelihood of impulsive snacking by helping you feel full until lunchtime.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

Find out what scientists say about drinking rainwater.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!