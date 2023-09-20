How to iron things without an iron: life hacks

An iron is an indispensable item in everyday life. However, sometimes it is impossible to use it for one reason or another. What to do in this case?

In order not to go to an event or important meeting in a wrinkled and unpresentable look, UAportal has prepared life hacks for you that will help you smooth your clothes without an iron.

1. Steam bath

This is the easiest and most affordable way. Put hot water in the bathtub and hang the things you want to straighten over it. Stretch out the creases with your hands. You can also steam small creases with a kettle.

2. Iron mug

If you have a metal mug, you can use it as an iron. Heat the mug with hot water and run it over the creases.

3. A hot light bulb

If you need to remove wrinkles on small or thin clothes, you can use an ordinary light bulb, including a table lamp. Turn it on, wait, and wrap the garment for a while. It is important to make sure that you do not burn it.

4. Smoothing spray

Mix water, nine percent vinegar and fabric softener in equal proportions. Pour into a spray bottle and spray the clothes.

5. Sit on the item.

Spread the item out on a flat surface and sit down.

Note that in order to avoid creases, shake the clothes after washing and before hanging them up. You can also buy clothes with synthetic additives, as they will not form wrinkles.

