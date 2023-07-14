How to choose the right size socks without trying on: a simple life hack

Many people buy socks without paying attention to the size and often make mistakes. While this may seem like a minor issue, podiatrists warn that such mistakes can lead to several problems.

Determining the correct sock size is not a difficult task and you will not need to measure the sock.

Experts recommend not relying on the size indicated on the package, but using a simple life hack. You just need to take a sock and wrap it around your clenched fist. If you manage to do this so that the tip of the sock touches the heel without stretching, then this size is right for you.

Experts note that the wrong size of socks can lead to calluses, ingrown nails and even deformities of the fingers. This problem is especially relevant for children, who may not feel discomfort and may not even realize that they have the wrong size of socks.

