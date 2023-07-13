How to raise haemoglobin levels at home: top 5 tips from a naturopathic doctor

Haemoglobin plays an important role in the body's functioning, as it transports oxygen to tissues and organs, ensuring their normal functioning. Low haemoglobin levels can lead to an inadequate supply of oxygen, which manifests itself in fatigue, weakness and cognitive impairment. In addition, low haemoglobin levels can indicate anaemia, which in some cases can have serious consequences, including death.

If low haemoglobin levels are detected, it is important to consult a doctor for advice and further treatment. Nutrition alone cannot cure anaemia, especially in severe cases. Your doctor will prescribe the necessary medications and dosages to help raise your haemoglobin level.

However, regardless of the treatment, it is worth including iron-rich foods and drinks in your diet. Olena Svitko, a naturopathic doctor, shared her recipes.

Recipe №1. Rabbit liver pate

Boil the rabbit liver (0.5 kg) and grind it. Chop 3 large red onions, 1 carrot, 1 red pepper in a mixer and mix with the liver.

This paste helps to restore haemoglobin and improve heart function.

Recipe №2. Jerusalem artichoke and walnut salad

Finely grate 100 g Jerusalem artichoke, chop 100 g nuts. Mix everything and season with 30 g of olive oil. Eat this salad for breakfast. It will not only raise your haemoglobin, but also improve your intestinal microflora, cleanse your blood and lower your cholesterol.

Recipe №3. Mixture to improve the blood formula

To prepare it, take 2 tbsp each of carrot, beetroot, viburnum, pomegranate juice, 0.5 bottles of cider, 0.5 litres of honey (ideally buckwheat), and 10 ground walnut kernels.

Mix all this, pour it into an earthenware or enamel saucepan and keep it in the oven for 40 minutes on very low heat.

Pour the finished product into sterilised 200-gram jars. Eat 100 g of the mixture daily with freshly prepared carrot juice. Keep the jars tightly closed in a cool, dark place.

Recipe №4. Pomegranate and honey wine

You will need 200 ml of pomegranate juice, 20 g of dried nettle, 100 ml of homemade red wine, 200 g of honey. Squeeze the juice from fresh pomegranates. Chop the nettle and mix it with honey. Then gently pour the wine and juice into the honey. The mixture can be slightly heated, but not boiled. Drink 20 g in 1 sitting. The course is 10 days (2 times a day).

Recipe №5. Berry salad

Mix 20 viburnum berries, 2 tbsp rowan berries, 2 tbsp elderberries, 2 tbsp pomegranate berries. Drizzle with fat sour cream or olive oil.

Attention: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

