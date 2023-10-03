How to connect a smartphone to a PC to use it as a webcam: instructions

Owners of devices based on the Android operating system now have the opportunity to use their smartphone as a webcam for their computer without having to download additional programs or purchase special cables. Launching this feature turned out to be quite simple and accessible to users of any Android device.

The popular Tomsguide has published a guide that will help you set up this feature in a few simple steps. An important prerequisite is that you have an updated version of the Android 14 operating system on your smartphone.

Here's how to do it:

Using a USB cable, connect your smartphone to your computer, even if you're using a macOS device (such as a MacBook). When a notification appears on your smartphone screen, click on it and select the "webcam" option. Once the webcam mode is activated, you will see a new notification. Click on it and choose whether you want to use the front or rear camera. Also, select the desired zoom. You can choose a halved zoom mode or select any other zoom level up to 10x by clicking on the "video channel" icon. After completing the previous steps, your smartphone is ready to be used as a webcam for your computer. In the settings of your computer or video conferencing software, select the "Android Camera" option, and you're ready to go.

