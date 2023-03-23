How to fertilize cherry trees to get a large harvest of cherries: tips for gardeners

In the spring, especially at the beginning, it is important to fertilize cherries to reap a rich harvest later. Although cherries are most often fertilized in the fall, if you haven't done so, don't be upset, because the lack of autumn fertilizer can be compensated for with spring fertilizer. The main thing is to choose the right fertilizer for cherries.

When to fertilize cherry in spring

It should be noted that the time to fertilize cherries in the spring depends on the age of the tree. If the cherry tree has been recently planted, it does not need additional fertilization, as it received all the necessary substances during planting. Young trees that are not yet bearing fruit are best fertilized with organic fertilizers such as compost, manure, or organic mixtures.

Cherry trees that are already bearing fruit should be fertilized 3-4 times a year, and old trees (over 7 years old) should be fertilized once a year. It is important to remember that when choosing a fertilizer, you need to pay attention to its composition and choose the right one for your cherry tree. You should choose the right fertilizer according to the age and condition of the tree.

How to fertilize cherries: choosing fertilizers

Cherry fertilization should include organic and mineral fertilizers. Organic fertilizers, such as manure, compost, and sawdust, will help make the soil loose and fertile. In terms of mineral fertilizers, important elements for cherries include potassium, nitrogen, phosphorus, copper, iron, manganese, boron, and sulfur. These elements will provide the tree with growth, immunity and good yields.

Gardeners can also use ammonium nitrate, urea, superphosphate, and potassium salt to fertilize cherries. When choosing mineral fertilizers, you can pay attention to fertilizers with sulfur, magnesium, and calcium, such as compound fertilizers, complex nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium (triple) fertilizers, etc.

How to fertilize cherry trees in spring to get a rich harvest

In the spring, when cherries are preparing to grow, they need to be fertilized. Even before the buds open, it is recommended to apply a 3% solution of Bordeaux liquid to the tree to protect it from fungal diseases. This liquid contains a lot of copper. To prepare the solution, mix 300 g of copper sulfate and 300 g of quicklime with 10 liters of water.

There is a way to fertilize cherries before flowering, using urea or ammonium nitrate. If the tree is young (2-4 years old), it is recommended to spray it with urea in a proportion of 30 g per 10 liters of water or to apply root fertilization with ammonium nitrate in an amount of 15 g per 1 square meter of the trunk circle. If the tree is already over 4 years old, it is necessary to reduce the amount of urea to 20 g per 10 liters of water when spraying or increase the amount of ammonium nitrate to 20 g per 1 square meter of the trunk circle.

To ensure proper nutrition for the roots of the cherry tree, you should follow these steps. Start by loosening the surrounding soil. Then water the trunk circle abundantly with water. The amount of water needed for watering depends on the age of the tree and can range from three to six buckets. Next, add liquid fertilizer to the soil. If dry fertilizer is used, spread it evenly over the soil surface and level it with a rake.

How to fertilize cherry in spring during flowering

When cherries begin to bloom, gardeners advise doing root feeding of trees with ash and mullein. To prepare the solution, mix 10 cups of ash, 5 liters of mullein, and 50 liters of water. If the cherry tree is 4-7 years old, you should use 1 bucket of the solution per tree, for older trees you need 2-3 buckets.

It is also worth noting that neutral soil is required for growth and high yields. Often, a large harvest is not obtained precisely because of acidification. If the soil on your site is acidic, it needs to be neutralized: about 300 g of lime or dolomite powder should be sprinkled on 1 square meter of the site.

