How to fertilize currants before winter: life hacks from experienced gardeners

Experts reveal useful tips on the proper last feeding of currant bushes before the onset of winter.

According to Apostrophe, many gardeners have already started preparing their currant bushes for winter, but an important last feeding this season may be critical for the future harvest of this wonderful berry.

Read also: When and how to plant beets for the winter

Experts say that in order to meet the needs of currants and ensure their proper storage and growth next season, the following fertilization methods should be considered.

Video of the day

Potassium sulfate: Dissolve 30 grams of potassium sulfate in 10 liters of water and use it to water currant bushes. This will help prepare the plants for winter and provide them with the necessary minerals. Superphosphate: Take one bucket of water and dissolve 20 grams of superphosphate in it. Fertilize the currant bushes with this mixture. This comprehensive measure will help restore the plants after harvesting and guarantee successful growth and development in the next season.

Earlier, we wrote about what flowers can be planted for the winter so that they start sprouting on their own in the spring.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!