How to fertilize strawberries at the end of September to prepare them for winter

Ukrainian gardeners are always looking for opportunities to increase the yield of their gardens and orchards. Strawberries are one of the key crops that many gardeners grow. You can achieve a good harvest of this berry if you fertilize the plants until the end of September properly.

Apostrophe shared some useful tips. To begin with, it is worth noting that organic fertilizers play an important role in the development of strawberries and their preparation for winter.

One of the best fertilizer options for this crop is poultry manure. It is important to prepare the solution correctly: take fifteen parts of water and one part of manure, dilute it well and leave it for 72 hours. After that, the resulting solution can be used to spray strawberries and fertilize the soil.

It is important to note that improper use of poultry manure can harm the berries, so it is better to use it as an addition to the soil between the bushes.

In addition to manure, strawberries can be fertilized with mullein, which has similar beneficial properties. To do this, take ten parts of water and one part of mullein, dilute the components thoroughly, and leave for 72 hours. After that, the resulting mixture can be poured under the strawberry bushes. It is recommended to use three glasses of the prepared solution per plant.

