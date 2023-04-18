How to feed strawberries at the end of April to get a rich harvest

In April, many gardeners recommend using fertilizers not only for planting vegetables in greenhouses or on windowsills but also for strawberries, reports the YouTube channel "Biologist's Tips". The channel talks about a simple and affordable method of preparing fertilizer for strawberries from ordinary products that every housewife can have.

One of these simple fertilizers is a solution based on cloves and acetylsalicylic acid. To prepare, you need to take one teaspoon of cloves and one aspirin tablet and pour them into a liter of warm water. Then all this is ground with a blender and diluted with another liter of water.

As a result, 2 liters of the uterine solution is obtained. Next, one glass of the mother liquor is diluted with five liters of water. This solution can be used as a fertilizer. Strawberry bushes are watered with this solution once every 25-30 days. This method will help provide the necessary nutrition for strawberries for their growth and development.

