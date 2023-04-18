How to prepare a greenhouse for planting seedlings: the secrets of summer residents

In Ukraine, summer residents will soon start planting seedlings in greenhouses. However, before that, the greenhouse must be properly prepared.

In particular, it is necessary to disinfect the greenhouse and prepare the soil for planting plants. Gardeners have their secrets and tips on how to do it right.

The soil disinfection procedure should be started a month before planting. In this way, chemicals will have time to weaken their effect.

It is necessary to disinfect the very structure of the greenhouse two weeks before planting the plants. In particular, you can use sulfur checkers.

This method allows you to get rid of aphids, spider mites, and fungal spores. It is necessary to light sulfur checkers and close the premises of the greenhouse for several days.

Another option is slaked lime. It is necessary to mix the mixture with copper sulfate in a ratio of 3:1 and sprinkle it on the surface of the greenhouse.

To disinfect the soil in the greenhouse, many gardeners use mustard. It destroys the larvae of harmful insects and bacteria.

To warm the soil, after loosening, cover the ground with a special black film until the planting period. You can also make small trenches in the center of the beds, which should be poured with boiling water.

