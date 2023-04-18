How to prepare dill seeds for planting to get a big harvest: tips for gardeners

Dill seeds can be planted in the ground during the spring and summer seasons. However, to ensure its rapid growth and stable response to weather changes, it is important to properly prepare the seeds before planting them in the soil.

Read also: How to fertilize radishes so that they grow big and sweet: 3 ways

Dill seeds contain a large number of essential oils, so they can germinate quite slowly. However, the process can be accelerated with special processing. For this, you will need a piece of natural fabric, access to hot water, and a plastic bag.

First, take a piece of cloth and put dill seeds on it. Tie the cloth tightly so that the seeds do not fall apart, and lower them into hot water. Leave the cloth with the seeds in the water for three days, and, if possible, change the water too hot several times.

Video of the day

After that, spread the swollen seeds on a damp cloth and cover them with a plastic bag. Leave it like this for four days. After that, when sprouts appear in the seeds, they should be dried a little and planted in the soil.

It is worth remembering that dill seeds should be planted in heaps in previously prepared pits, and also carefully watered after sprinkling them with earth. With properly prepared seeds and care according to the requirements of the culture, you can count on a large harvest of tasty and aromatic dill.

Previously, we wrote about which plants can not be planted with dill.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!