How to keep fit and feel healthy: top 5 tips from British scientists

Stress and chronic fatigue often plague many of us and lead to self-dissatisfaction, nervous disorders, and depression. Therefore, British scientists have developed a special program for a healthy life that will help you live in harmony with yourself.

Here are some principles of this program:

Set realistic goals and don't be too hard on yourself. Excessive demands can lead to frustration and dissatisfaction, which can lead to depression, low self-esteem, or depression.

Move more, especially if you have a sedentary job. Physical activity has a positive effect on the immune system and helps reduce stress. It also prevents obesity and overweight.

Forget about strict diets that can deplete the body and harm your health. Rather, you should stick to a balanced diet.

Reward yourself for your achievements and remember to be less strict with yourself. Pleasant gifts and recognition can lift your mood and increase your self-esteem.

Choose a sport to your liking, don't succumb to fashion trends, and do what you really enjoy. This way, you will be able to achieve your goals and enjoy the training process.

Remember these principles and strive for a balance between body and soul, which will help you cope with stress and fatigue.

