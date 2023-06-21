How to clean upholstered furniture with a saucepan lid: an interesting life hack

Cleaning upholstered furniture is often a challenge for many people. Dust that sticks to the upholstery can be removed with vinegar, dishwashing detergents, or special products for this purpose.

Read also: How to clean white soles from dirt with toothpaste and lemon

However, the authors of the YouTube channel simple & fast have developed a very simple and effective method. In the video, a woman shows how you can easily clean the fabric using common items that everyone has at hand.

To do this, we need half a liter of warm water, a tablespoon of baking soda, and a tablespoon of dishwashing detergent.

Video of the day

However, the main thing we need is a lid from a pot or frying pan. It will make a difference and help you better control the cleaning process.

How does it work? First, take a bowl and mix baking soda and dish detergent in warm water.

Then, take a microfiber towel and dip it in this mixture for a few minutes, then remove it and wring it out.

Make sure the towel is not too wet before using it. Now take the lid and place it on the towel and then flip it over so that the towel covers the lid and there you have it, ready to use.

Earlier, we wrote about how to whiten dirty socks without washing them.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!