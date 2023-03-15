How to stop a cat from chewing on wires: simple tips

Many cat owners face the problem of their pets chewing on wires all the time. This can lead to the need to constantly replace cables, and it can also be dangerous to the cat's health if it receives an electric shock. However, there are ways to help wean your cat off chewing on wires.

Read also: Scientists have answered why cats give their owners a "massage" with their paws

Provide the cat with enough entertainment. Many cats chew on wires out of boredom, so it's important to provide them with enough entertainment. Place some cat toys in the room they are in and provide them with access to a place to play, such as a room with a cat swing. Protect wires from cat access. Cover the wires with special protection, such as wrapping them in several layers of insulation or wrapping them in a cable tube. This will make it harder for your cat to get to the wires and discourage chewing. Use cat repellent. There are various special means on sale that scare cats away from certain places. For example, you can apply a cat repellant to the wires, which has an unpleasant odor for cats and makes them move away from it. Teach the cat commands. When the cat starts chewing on the wires, tell him "no" or immediately turn his attention to another thing. Then reward the cat for following the command. This will help to wean the cat off chewing on wires and do what you want instead. Maintain proper nutrition for the cat. Often, the reason for wire chewing in cats is a lack of certain substances in their body. For example, a lack of magnesium can lead to a cat's desire to chew on wires. Make sure your cat is getting enough of all the nutrients it needs from its food. If you have any doubts about your cat's diet, it's best to ask your veterinarian for advice. Provide the cat with other objects. If the cat likes to chew, provide other items for it to do so, such as special toys or bones to chew on. This will help reduce his desire to chew on wires. Don't leave wires in full view of your cat. The easiest way to avoid chewing on wires is to hide them from your cat. Store wires in closed boxes or high up on shelves where the cat can't reach; Be patient. It will take some time to stop your cat from chewing on wires, so be patient and don't expect him to stop overnight. Keep using different methods and combining them until you find one that works for your cat.

So, there are many ways to help wean your cat off chewing on wires. If you are patient and use different methods, you will be able to successfully deal with this problem and protect your wires from cats.

Earlier, we wrote about why cats like to sleep on their owner's feet.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!