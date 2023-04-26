How to wash a shirt collar and cuffs: a simple life hack

For many people, a shirt is a hallmark of business attire. However, if the collar and cuffs are not properly maintained, they can quickly become dirty and lose their appearance. Therefore, if you want to keep your shirt in perfect condition, you need to know how to properly wash the collar and cuffs.

Read also: How to wash towels to make them soft as in hotels

One of the dirtiest places on a shirt is the collar and cuffs. These parts of the garment require special care and attention. As they not only get dirty but also difficult to wash, they need to be washed using delicate products to prevent damage to the fabric and preserve their appearance. It is ideal if you wash your shirt every day, as this prevents the collar and cuffs from getting very dirty.

Video of the day

How to clean a shirt collar from dirt:

Start by scrubbing the collar with a clothes brush. This will help to remove any remaining dead skin particles that may have covered the collar and allow the wash to work more effectively; Soak the collar in warm water; Rub the collar thoroughly with laundry soap. If the dirt is very heavy, rub it additionally with a soft brush; Leave the collar to soak for half an hour; After the collar is properly soaked, rinse it; Wash the shirt using normal methods (by hand or in a washing machine);

Also, learn how to properly care for your washing machine to make it last a long time.

If you want to get thelatest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!