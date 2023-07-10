How to remove fresh and old stains from fruits and berries: a useful summer life hack

The summer season will bring us a lot of juicy berries and fruits, but also stains on our clothes. In particular, children's clothes are often affected by juices that children "smear" on themselves. We will share easy, quick and economical ways to get rid of fresh and old stains from berries and fruits.

The first "golden" rule is to remove stains as soon as possible, without letting them penetrate the fabric. In the case of stains from berries and fruits, it is not recommended to wash clothes with soap, as the juice of such fruits can become even more entrenched.

The fastest and most effective way to remove stains from berries and fruits is to use boiling water. No matter where you are (at home, in the country, on vacation or outdoors), there is always water available. To fight stains, you need to boil the water.

While the water is heating up, prepare a deep vessel that can withstand hot temperatures, such as a pot or bowl. Then stretch the stained cloth over the vessel so that it is slightly stretched and the stained area is below (but not too low to avoid burning). If you have a colander, you can place the cloth directly in it.

To remove the stain, just pour boiling water over it. After that, the stain will disappear, and the item of clothing (towel, tablecloth, etc.) can be washed along with other things.

It is worth remembering that it is not recommended to completely immerse the fabric with the stain in boiling water. First, the stain may spread and become even larger. Secondly, the fabric may be damaged or discolored.

If you don't have boiling water at hand, there are other ways. If the berry stain is small and has not yet had time to penetrate the fabric, you can try wiping it with lemon and ironing it through cheesecloth or other thin fabric.

Another option is to use a solution of citric acid and vinegar. To do this, mix 1 teaspoon of citric acid with 2 teaspoons of vinegar and dilute in 200 ml of water. With this liquid, you need to fill the stain (but not the entire fabric) or wipe it. After that, the item can be washed as usual.

To remove the stain, you can also pour enough salt on the stain and rub it thoroughly into the fabric. The salt should remain on the stain for 15 minutes, after which it should be removed and the garment should be washed in cool water.

Another way to remove the stain is to use a solution of hydrogen peroxide and ammonia in equal proportions. This mixture should be applied to the contaminated area and left to work until the substances have taken effect and the stain disappears. After that, the fabric should be rinsed in water at a temperature of 30 degrees.

It's important to note that this method is not recommended for colored clothing, as it can damage the fabric. If you are working with colored fabric, it is better to wipe the stained area with a solution of hydrogen peroxide and water in a ratio of 1:10. Then the item can be washed as usual.

If the stains from berries or fruits are old, they will be more difficult to remove. Especially in the case of old stains from berries and fruits, you can try this method: prepare a solution by mixing 4 grams of citric acid with 40 grams of 95% ethyl alcohol. Heat the liquid over low heat, then immerse the stain in it and wait until the stain is completely gone. After that, the item should be rinsed in water at a temperature of 50 degrees.

