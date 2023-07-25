How to wash a bathroom curtain with two budget-friendly products

When cleaning the bathroom, we often forget about the cleanliness of the curtain, which can grow mould and fungus.

We'll show you how you can use two budget-friendly products to tackle the problem easily and with minimal effort.

Read also: How to descale a kettle with soda or soda without damaging the dishes

How to remove mould from a bathroom curtain

You will need vinegar and baking soda. First, clean the dirt with a sponge or brush, then place the curtain in a bowl of hot water, add 100 g of vinegar and baking soda. Leave it in this solution for 15 minutes, then rinse it thoroughly in cold water. Then hang it up to dry.

As a reminder, we have already written how to quickly clean a bathtub from yellowing.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!