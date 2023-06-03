How to repair a cracked shoe sole: a life hack with baking soda

If your favourite pair of shoes suddenly broke or cracked the sole, you're probably already preparing to buy a new pair. But thanks to one common household product that is available in every kitchen, you can not only get rid of bad smells in the fridge, eliminate condensation on windows and get rid of mould, but also save your shoes.

Of course, you will also need superglue. I'd like to share a simple life hack that will allow you to repair a cracked sole yourself with these two components.

Here's how to fix a cracked shoe sole using baking soda:

Make sure your shoes are completely dry; Wipe the area where you want to glue with nail polish remover or any other degreaser; After the sole is dry, sprinkle baking soda on the joint and then apply superglue and press well; Hold the gluing point for a few minutes so that everything is well fixed; This repair should be enough to allow you to wear your shoes for another 3-4 months. However, it should be noted that in rainy weather it is better to choose other shoes.

