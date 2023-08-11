How to repair a damaged smartphone charger wire with a pen

It's common for gadget charging cables to be damaged due to frequent bending during use. But not everyone knows that there is an easy way to avoid this problem.

Read also: How not to charge your mobile phone to make it last as long as possible

According to Medium, all you need is an automatic pen (or even a small piece of wire).

If you have an old fountain pen, you can take it apart, remove the spring, and stretch it over the cable, securing it near the charging port - the place where the cable is most likely to bend. This is where the cable is most susceptible to damage and can render it unusable. A simple spring will hold this section of the cable, reducing the bending angle, which will prevent it from breaking.

Video of the day

If you don't have a spring handle handy, you can carefully wrap a thin wire around the cable to create a similar effect.

All of this will take just a few minutes of your time, but it will protect your cable from damage and extend its life.

As a reminder, we have already written about why your phone can explode.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!