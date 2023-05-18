How to scare away flies from the garbage can in the yard: a life hack for summer residents

The last hot weather period proved to be problematic for many summer residents, as an unpleasant situation with the smell of a dumpster appeared. Usually, this does not cause serious problems, but when the temperature rises, the smell becomes more noticeable. If your dumpsters are close to a place where you want to enjoy the outdoors, such as during a barbecue, you don't want it to ruin your sunny day.

The first steps to improving the hygiene of your outdoor bin start in your home. If possible, rinse the packaging before throwing it in the bin. This is important from a waste recycling perspective, but also helps to prevent unpleasant odours.

Likewise, if you are using wheelie bins, make sure you remove as much air as possible before tying the bags and putting them in the wheelie bins. It is also worth keeping the bin in the shade. Too much sunlight promotes waste decomposition and increases the unpleasant odour, which can attract insects and flies.

To keep your bin clean, you should wash it every two months. Pour half a cup of white vinegar and some detergent into the bin and fill it halfway with hot water. Leave it for an hour and then pour the water down the drain. Repeat this process several times for best results, and then turn the bin upside down with the lid open to air dry.

One simple life hack is to clean the inside of the bin to remove any dirty surface. Simply turn the bin on its side so that it is lying on the ground. Use a long-handled brush, such as an old sweeping brush, to scrub the side of the bin that is closest to the ground. Then turn the bin to repeat this procedure on each inside side.

Use citrus fruits to keep flies away from the bin. Citrus fruits have a pleasant aroma that insects do not like:

Lemon or orange peels: Place a few sliced lemon or orange slices near the bin or put them directly inside the bin; Citrus spray: Make a citrus spray by mixing water with fresh lemon or orange juice. Mix thoroughly and cap the solution in a spray bottle. Spray this spray around the bin or directly inside the bin. Flies can smell the citrus scent and will avoid the area; Citrus sachets: Put a few slices of lemon or orange in a cheesecloth or cloth bag. Tie the bag and place it next to the trash can. The scent of citrus will waft around, which can repel flies; Essential oils: Use citrus essential oils such as lemon, orange, or grapefruit. Add a few drops of essential oil to a bowl of water and place it next to the trash can.

