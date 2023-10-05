How to clean a frying pan with laundry soap: an unexpected life hack

Even superhostesses who pride themselves on crystal cleanliness and exemplary order in their apartments can have troubles: they turn away for a minute, wrap up, and now the food is overcooked and stuck to the pan. This unpleasant situation can cause unforeseen difficulties in cooking.

Read also: How to choose a safe frying pan: types and benefits of non-stick coating

If this happens to you, don't panic. Whether you've been using an old frying pan since you were a student or you own the most expensive non-stick frying pan, the problem can be solved quite easily, Patriots of Ukraine writes.

Here are a few steps to help you clean a frying pan that has burned:

If you have a stainless steel or enamel pan, put it on the stove and turn on the heat. Wait until the pan is hot enough that a drop of water you drop on it sizzles. Then pour a cup of water into the pan and let it burn a little. Add some laundry soap to the hot water in the skillet. Using a wooden spoon or silicone spatula, start scraping off the burnt areas while the water loosens them.

If you don't have any laundry soap on hand, baking soda will also help solve the problem. You can apply it in the same way as soap. With these simple steps, your pan will be clean and ready for the next delicious meal.

We've already told you what to do to keep your frying pan clean .

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!