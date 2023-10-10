To keep your bathroom shower hose clean and shiny, rinse it regularly with water. If you notice any deposits, don't wait for it to harden and start cleaning immediately.

To clean your bathroom hose, to make it shine, you'll need vinegar (7% or 9%), a sponge, an old toothbrush, an old towel, or a soft cloth. Also, take an enamel or plastic basin.

How to properly clean the hose from plaque and dirt:

Disconnect the hose from the watering can and the water connection. Fill a bowl with table vinegar to completely cover the hose. Leave the hose in the vinegar for 30 minutes or longer if the deposit is heavy. It is best not to leave the hose in the vinegar overnight, otherwise it could be damaged. After the time has elapsed, remove the hose from the vinegar and wipe it with an old towel or soft cloth to remove any vinegar residue. If the buildup is not completely gone, use an old toothbrush to scrub it off. Once the hose is clean, rinse it with water. Store the hose in a clean, dry place.

For more effective cleaning, you can add 1/2 cup of baking soda to the vinegar solution.

