After picking mushrooms, you should clean them. It's a long process that leaves a lot of dirt and grime on your hands that is not easy to wash off. We will tell you how to quickly wash your hands after mushrooms.

How to wash your hands after cleaning mushrooms

To do this, mix 250 ml of vinegar with 1 liter of warm water and hold for a few minutes. Due to the fact that the vinegar will react with the enzymes of the mushroom juice, your skin will begin to lighten. After the procedure, wash your hands well with soap and water.

Instead of vinegar, you can take lemon juice or citric acid. Dip your hands in lemon juice and hold for 2-3 minutes, then wash them with soap and water. Dissolve citric acid in a liter of warm water, dip your hands in and then wash them with soap and water.

