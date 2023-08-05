Many people love to pick mushrooms, but washing their hands afterwards is a real problem, as hands can become black and sticky. However, there are several easy ways to help with this.

Experienced mushroom pickers recommend using tomato leaves to wash off traces of mushrooms on your hands, UNIAN reports. Just rub a bunch of tomato leaves in your dirty hands until the juice comes out.

To collect slippery jacks, you can prepare an acidic solution of citric acid or vinegar. If you have citric acid, dissolve it in warm water and immerse your hands for a few minutes. For vinegar, prepare a solution by mixing half a cup of vinegar with one liter of water and keep your hands in this mixture for five minutes.

Another way is to use baking soda. Prepare a slurry of baking soda and water and immerse your hands in this solution for 10 minutes. To enhance the effect, you can add lemon juice.

Mushroom pickers advise to put vegetable oil on your hands before picking mushrooms. This will help prevent mushroom residue under the nails.

To avoid mushroom residue under your nails, you can run them over a bar of soap while cleaning. It will prevent dirt from getting under the nails and can be easily washed off after working with mushrooms.

