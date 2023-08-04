How to wash your face from iodine and brilliant green: simple and quick ways

During your daily routine, you may need to quickly get rid of brilliant green or iodine stains on your skin from time to time. In this case, dishwashing detergents or ordinary soap do not always bring effective results.

Fortunately, however, there are several simple and quite effective ways to easily remove brilliant green and iodine from the skin. This was reported by UNIAN.

Iodine disappears from the skin quickly, but if you don't have time to wait, there are several effective ways to remove these stains.

One of the most obvious ways is to use laundry soap. It will be more effective than cosmetic soap. You can also apply a fat cream or vegetable oil to the skin area and rub it thoroughly. A fat cream is even suitable for old stains, just leave it on the skin for 20 minutes and rinse it off with water.

Video of the day

Read also: Vodka, milk and glycerin: strange but effective ways to remove stains from clothes

Baking soda can be used to quickly remove iodine and brilliant green stains (it stays on the skin for about a week). Wet the skin and rub the baking soda on the stain, then rinse with water and apply a moisturiser. Alternatives include alcohol, strong alcohol, nail polish remover, hydrogen peroxide or chlorhexidine. Chlorine bleaches are also effective, but should be used with care and left on for a short time.

When it comes to washing off brilliant green from the skin, a gentler approach is recommended. Try toothpaste or a scrub with salt and honey. Toothpaste can help remove brilliant green stains that need to be wiped off with an old toothbrush. Scrubs, whether ready-made or homemade, will help to gently remove brilliant green and iodine stains from the face and body.

Remember that when removing brilliant green and iodine stains from the face, you should be careful and avoid prolonged contact with aggressive substances on sensitive skin. It is best to choose less aggressive methods of removing stains and consult a specialist if the situation requires a professional approach.

Earlier, we told how to remove iodine and brilliant green stains from skin and clothes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!