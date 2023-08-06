How to distinguish natural meat sausages from fake ones

Sausages are one of the most popular products used in the preparation of various dishes. They are added to breakfasts, used to cook hot dogs and give a special flavour to pasta dishes, satisfying both adults and children.

Channel 24 has prepared interesting life hacks that will help you recognise natural meat sausages and avoid fakes from unscrupulous manufacturers.

When choosing sausages, the first step is to look for the presence of DSTU (State Standard of Ukraine) on the packaging. The state standard mark indicates that the product is manufactured in accordance with standards and regulations. Such sausages and bratwursts can be considered high-quality, so choose products with the DSTU mark and the highest grade.

External signs of a product can also indicate its quality. For example, a bright pink or reddish colour may indicate the use of many colouring agents, while a dark colour may indicate the addition of preservatives. It is worth paying attention to the pale colour of sausages, as such products are more likely to be natural.

It is also important to pay attention to the consistency and structure of the sausages. A quality sausage should have a firm texture and a dense casing. If the product is too soft, this may indicate the use of protein additives.

You should also pay attention to the colour of the boiling water. If it is coloured by sausages, this may be a sign of excessive use of colouring agents.

