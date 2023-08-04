How to distinguish quality coffee from fake: top 3 tips from experts

Counterfeit coffee is increasingly appearing on store shelves as some producers save money by using low-quality beans that are defective or overcooked.

To avoid buying counterfeit coffee, you should be careful when choosing a drink. Together with ukr.media, we'll show you how to choose quality coffee.

The original product has high-quality packaging with the country of origin, barcode, production date and expiry date.

The beans should be the same colour and size, without any changes or dull spots. Good coffee has a pleasant and distinct aroma with caramel, chocolate, and floral notes.

If in doubt, you can check the quality of the coffee by dropping the beans into a glass of water: if they float, it's a good sign. You should also pay attention to the taste and colour of the finished drink, as original coffee has a richer taste and brighter colour.

