How to open a bottle of wine with a lighter: a simple life hack

One of the ways to open a bottle of wine without a corkscrew became popular with the help of a video on the YouTube channel Top MMA 007. Social media users also share this simple but effective method - using a lighter.

This method is based on the laws of physics and does not require complex tools. To do this, you need to take a lighter, open the neck of the bottle, and start methodically heating the area where the cork is located. After a few minutes of heating, the cork will fly out of the bottle by itself, allowing you to enjoy the contents.

This method can save if there is no corkscrew at hand, but there is a lighter. It is important to use this method carefully and follow safety rules when working with fire.

